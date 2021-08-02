North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 4.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at about $461,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $318,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $113,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,009 shares of company stock worth $2,276,435. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $115.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.77. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.28 and a 12-month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

