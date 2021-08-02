Gradient Investments LLC Sells 202 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,504,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,679,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC opened at $257.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.92 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.