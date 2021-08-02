Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 74.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $45.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

