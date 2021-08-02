HM Payson & Co. Purchases 695 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 181.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

GM stock opened at $56.84 on Monday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

