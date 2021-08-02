NCS Multistage (NCSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.30) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.22. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, analysts expect NCS Multistage to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCS Multistage stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NCS Multistage stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of NCS Multistage as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.