Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post $370,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $700,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $760,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on VBLT shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,775. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $1,601,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

