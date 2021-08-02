Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Accel Entertainment has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. On average, analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

ACEL stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Macquarie upped their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $97,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,404 shares of company stock valued at $682,848. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.