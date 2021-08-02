Access Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $227.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $228.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

