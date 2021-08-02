Access Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HASI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $56.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

