Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases 568 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 85,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 38.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $66.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

