Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $183,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000.

NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $189.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $124.22 and a 1 year high of $194.02.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

