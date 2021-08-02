Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,754 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.1% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $101.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RY. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

