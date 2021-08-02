Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 221,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Sierra Metals during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 36.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of SMTS opened at $2.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.82. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.27 million. Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

