Zacks: Analysts Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will post $139.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.07 million and the highest is $139.86 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $117.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $551.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $549.31 million to $556.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $580.87 million, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $592.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. The business had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,823. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $44.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1,685.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

