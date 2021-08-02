Kava (KAVA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24.61 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033050 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00228319 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00033222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

