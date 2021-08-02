BonusCloud (BXC) Trading Down 8% Over Last Week

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $24,150.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00057823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.70 or 0.00814056 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00091831 BTC.

BonusCloud (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

