Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2021 – Gaotu Techedu had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Gaotu Techedu had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $2.60 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

7/26/2021 – Gaotu Techedu was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $2.70 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

7/23/2021 – Gaotu Techedu was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

6/11/2021 – Gaotu Techedu was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/11/2021 –

Shares of GOTU stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.03. 64,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,411,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $772.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -1.26. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $149.05.

Get Gaotu Techedu Inc alerts:

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.