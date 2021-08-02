Focused Wealth Management Inc Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 3.6% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $21,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.08. 16,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,939. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.47.

