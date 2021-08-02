Focused Wealth Management Inc Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.71. The stock had a trading volume of 33,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,833. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.91.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.