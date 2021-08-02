5,420 Shares in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.80. 10,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.38. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 12.61%. Equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,528 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

