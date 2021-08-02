5,420 Shares in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Overstock.com stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.80. 10,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.38. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,528 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
