ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Bought by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises 3.6% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth $27,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $84,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,201. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $126.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.95.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

