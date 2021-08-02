Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment comprises approximately 2.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $25,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 7,075,050.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 141,501 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,940,000 after acquiring an additional 133,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.13.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Live Nation Entertainment Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
