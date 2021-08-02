Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment comprises approximately 2.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $25,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 7,075,050.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 141,501 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,940,000 after acquiring an additional 133,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

NYSE:LYV opened at $78.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.