Baskin Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 3.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $33,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB opened at $357.80 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,266,320 shares of company stock worth $763,126,495. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

