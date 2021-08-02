Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

