Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 429 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.75.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $207.40 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.76. The company has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

