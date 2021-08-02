Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIDE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,956 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,343,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 201,732 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,574,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,409,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

