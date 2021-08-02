KBR (NYSE:KBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of KBR are almost in line with the industry in the year-to-date period. The company is likely to gain from impressive second-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8% and 3.9%, respectively. Also, the metrics grew 48.7% and 10.9%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis backed by solid Government Solutions organic growth, strong execution across the business and the acquisition of Centauri. However, the Technology business’ revenues decreased 29.4% year over year due to its exit from commoditized construction services in 2020. Intense competition, volatility of commodity prices and uncertainty in the global market are raising concerns.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, boosted their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

NYSE:KBR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.46. 5,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -151.58 and a beta of 1.35. KBR has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 13.3% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,333,000 after purchasing an additional 414,453 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 11.2% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,656,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,998,000 after buying an additional 267,816 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of KBR by 23.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,054,000 after buying an additional 446,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after buying an additional 169,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth about $77,356,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

