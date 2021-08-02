Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Short Interest Update

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 821,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 276,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

TRNO stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.59. 434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,823. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 15.7% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 91,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

