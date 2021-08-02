Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Up 24.4% in July

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,300 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 253,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Caesarstone stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.94. 756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $480.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.81. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $146.03 million during the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

CSTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Caesarstone in the second quarter worth $30,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Caesarstone in the first quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 533.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 448.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

