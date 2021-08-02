Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Cowen

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $68.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.19. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Marc Lemann purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.15 per share, with a total value of $1,007,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $707,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2,270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 371,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after buying an additional 26,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

