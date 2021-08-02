Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,206,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,675 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.33% of The Chemours worth $76,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.63. 3,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,748. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CC. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

