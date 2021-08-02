Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,180,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $64,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,728,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,003,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,436,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,610,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $13,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.11. 8,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.02. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

