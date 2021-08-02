TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Holdings Decreased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,540 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.29% of TEGNA worth $53,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in TEGNA by 1,038.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

TGNA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.99. 2,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

