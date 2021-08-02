International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895,219 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $50,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 47.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 599,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 193,635 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 910,707 shares in the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.64. 6,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

