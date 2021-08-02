Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Verona Pharma reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verona Pharma.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10).

VRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verona Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

