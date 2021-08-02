Cardinal Capital Management Raises Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 826,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $14,894,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after buying an additional 356,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 74,910 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the first quarter worth about $1,817,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.90. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $981,723.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,824.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,404 shares of company stock worth $2,558,225 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.