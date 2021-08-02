WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

IFRA stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.64.

