Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,013 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 301,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

ISBC stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

