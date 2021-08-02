Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,947 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,423,000 after acquiring an additional 170,709 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN stock opened at $226.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $226.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.57.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.75.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,625. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

