Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 100 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $232.64 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $234.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.15. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

