6 Meridian Cuts Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

6 Meridian reduced its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,194 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 56,075 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 45.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 166,994 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 5.7% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 479,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 58,192 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 23.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 24.8% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KMF opened at $7.23 on Monday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

