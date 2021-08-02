Morgan Stanley Trims KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Target Price to $25.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.84.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 57,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292,423. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

