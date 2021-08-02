Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $5,167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $272.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.50. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

