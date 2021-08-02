First PREMIER Bank Invests $34,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after buying an additional 169,997 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.84. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

