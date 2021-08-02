Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Position Lifted by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 66.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 297.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 77.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $183.59 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $127.47 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.55.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

