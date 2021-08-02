6 Meridian Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

6 Meridian grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1,693,612.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 135,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 135,489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 103,634 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,509,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,014,000.

Shares of KSA opened at $39.74 on Monday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.02.

