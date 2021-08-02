Brokerages Expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Analysts predict that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

In other Fisker news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter worth $48,770,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fisker in the first quarter valued at about $41,812,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter worth about $28,517,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Fisker by 50.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000,000 after buying an additional 1,475,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $16,115,000. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSR stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. Fisker has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $31.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.96.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

