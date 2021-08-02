Humanigen Inc (LON:HGEN) Insider Purchases £10,000 in Stock

Humanigen Inc (LON:HGEN) insider Afke Cornelia Saskia Schipstra bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc is developing its portfolio of Humaneered® monoclonal antibodies to address cutting-edge CAR-T optimization and oncology treatments advancing safer, better, and more effective cancer therapies. Derived from the company’s Humaneered® platform, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab are monoclonal antibodies with first-in-class mechanisms.

