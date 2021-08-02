AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.810-$4.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.20 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASGLY. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AGC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get AGC alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGLY traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694. AGC has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.83.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. AGC had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.