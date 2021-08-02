1,157 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 60,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 26.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $371.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $381.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

